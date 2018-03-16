

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is re-launching the living wage program and releasing the updated wage for 2018.

The program, formerly operated by Pathway to Potential, is committed to promoting policies and practices that have a positive influence on the community. This includes encouraging employers to pay a living wage and formally recognizing those that choose to do so.



The 2018 living wage for Windsor-Essex is $14.81 per hour.

A living wage is different from the minimum wage. The living wage is based on the real cost of goods and services in a community.

The health unit says earning a living wage can help people reach their health and well-being goals in the face of rising costs and increase opportunities to take part in social and community activities.



For employers, paying a living wage may lead to improved productivity, increased employee loyalty, and decreased costs associated with absent staff, training, and recruitment.

The health unit says paying a living wage is one way employers can show the community that they are a socially-minded business.

Certified Living Wage employers recognize that paying a living wage is an investment in a strong local economy and a healthy community.



The online application is now open and all Windsor-Essex County employers are encouraged to apply through the website https://www.wechu.org/living-wage/living-wage