Health officials warn parents of new nicotine pouches targeted to youth
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is sounding the alert about a new nicotine product targeted to youth and is being sold without age restrictions.
A news release from WECHU said nicotine pouches under the brand name “Zonnic” are being sold in flavours and packaging that is attractive to teens.
The pouches are now widely available in local convenience stores and gas stations and are sold alongside other products like chips and candy — despite Health Canada recommending against the use of nicotine products by people under 18, WECHU says these pouches can be purchased without the need to verify age.
The health unit is recommending parents have ongoing and open conversations with their kids about the danger of using nicotine.
“These products serve as a stepping stone to more dangerous substances due to their addictive nicotine content. This is a trend that we are currently experiencing with youth who vape being three times more likely to start smoking tobacco cigarettes,” said, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, WECHU medical officer. “I am very concerned about these products leading to early nicotine addiction for our children.”
WECHU has made local school boards aware of these products will work closely with them to adapt school policies to prevent their use in schools. Given the recent emergence of these products in Canada, they do not currently fall under the scope of anti-smoking and vaping regulations.
The health unit said currently these patches are being sold under a Natural Health Product designation from Health Canada and marketed as tools to quit smoking.
“The WECHU is cautioning those who may be considering these products that there is no evidence that proves that they are effective in this regard. Health unit efforts over the coming months will focus on educating the public, educators, and healthcare providers on how to talk to patients and young people about these new products,” the news release said.
Health officials will also be recommending changes to limit exposure of these products to those under the age of 18.
For more information on the harms associated with these products and tips on how to speak with your children visit the WECHU website.
