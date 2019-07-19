

CTV Windsor





The provincial government has formed an independent panel of experts to investigate well water in Chatham-Kent.

Monte McNaughton, Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP, announced the investigation on Friday.

The five-member independent panel will determine if the water from private wells in Chatham-Kent is safe for consumption.

“Our government made a promise to strike this panel,” said McNaughton. “Today we are fulfilling that promise.”

The five-member independent panel will consist of four experienced toxicologists and one local geologist. All members are independent from government and are experienced toxicology professionals that have served on advisory committees.

The panel is empowered to take a fresh look at new samples collected from certain water wells in Chatham-Kent where residents have raised questions about water quality. Samples from up to 189 private wells will be taken by a third-party business and tested by a commercial laboratory.

“Barely one year after this promise was made, we are fulfilling it,” said McNaughton. “And we’re doing it in a way that will inspire confidence from the people of this community. People can trust the results this independent panel delivers.”

The five independent experts making up the panel are Dr. Keith Benn, Dr. Glenn Ferguson, Dr. Shelley A. Harris, Dr. Ron Brecher and Mark Chappel.