Hats On For Healthcare campaign enters milestone 15th year

The Hats On For Healthcare Radiothon is back at the Devonshire Mall food court, kicking off a month-long campaign for Windsor Regional Hospital.

The annual campaign encourages people to wear their most unique and creative headwear and fundraise in support of critically-needed medical equipment all through the month of March.

The previous 14 years have resulted in more than $570,000 being raised for programs and services at Windsor Regional Hospital.

For much of Saturday, AM800 recorded live radio programming from the food court, highlighting the importance of the campaign through interviews and calls-to-action for the public to donate.

This year's Hats On For Healthcare supports the treatment and diagnosis of patients in Windsor Regional Hospital's oncology department.

One of the co-founders of the campaign said the idea of it first came to her when she sat on the board for the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

"I always thought the Ministry of Health took care of the hospital needs and I discovered that wasn't true," said Elaine Snaden. "The community really does have to step up to support the hospital."

She added the Hats On For Healthcare campaign allows for anyone to participate without needing to attend "a big dinner or a gala."

"It's very simple. All you need to do is wear a hat, have fun, and make a small donation to Windsor Regional Hospital," said Snaden.

You can use this link to donate to Hats On For Healthcare 2024.