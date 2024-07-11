WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two Windsor athletes headed to Paris 2024 Paralympics

    Matt Debly and Mike Whitehead of Windsor, Ont. (Source: Wheelchair Rugby Canada) Matt Debly and Mike Whitehead of Windsor, Ont. (Source: Wheelchair Rugby Canada)
    Two Windsor athletes are headed to the Paris 2024 Paralympics following Wheelchair Rugby Canada’s team announcement.

    Matt Debly and Mike Whitehead have been named as members of the team. This will be Debly’s first Paralympics.

    The Paralympics will follow the Olympics from August 28 to September 8. The Wheelchair Rugby Competition will begin on August 29 and continue through September 2.

    Canada will take on the U.S. at 7:30 a.m. Windsor time on Aug. 29.

    On Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m., Canada will face Germany.

    On Aug. 31, Canada will play against Japan at 11:30 a.m. before the playoffs on Sept. 1 and medal rounds on Sept. 2.

