

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





Breaking into the country music industry is tough, but Essex County duo Buck Twenty is giving it their best shot.

"A lot of years of hard work, practice, dedication,” says Aidan Johnson-Bujold. “There's no one right way of doing it and we hope that we're on the right path."

Mike Ure and Johnson-Bujold, who grew up in Harrow and Lasalle, have one main objective.

"The end goal is to make this into a living somehow," says Johnson-Bujold.

Ure is a Registered Nurse and Johnson-Bujold teaches guitar lessons at Elite Studios in Windsor, but they still find time to focus on getting ahead in the highly-competitive music business.

"We're constantly learning,” says Ure. “If there's something we don't know in the industry. We seek it out. We find advice from our friends that have been through it before."

"It is very difficult,” says Johnson-Bujold. “The Canadian side is great because we have a lot of things going for us including support of Canadians and from our radio stations."

The singer-songwriters have earned many accolades in the few short years they've been together. Their single 'Here's to the Nights,' reached #58 on Canadian Country Radio Charts and they earned a nomination from the Country Music Association of Ontario.

"Last year we were actually nominated for rising star, which is really cool to see our name pop up on the screen," says Ure.

They've also seen their name pop up next to some big name Canadian country stars, like Brett Kissel, who they are opening for in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

"For Brett and his team gave us a platform to get in front of his fans and hopefully make some new fans too," says Ure.

As the band continues to build their fan base, they are booked for many festivals in a couple provinces this summer and a new single is in the works.

"We have some new music coming out very soon and we're really excited about it,” says Johnson-Bujold. “A couple more trips to Nashville and we should be set. And hopefully we have a new single on the radio very soon."