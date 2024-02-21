Hair salon owner spots suspect breaking into her business: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a man has been arrested after a hair salon owner saw him breaking into her business.

On Tuesday around 1:34 a.m., the owner of Tease Hair Salon in Chatham contacted police to report that was she was currently watching a man on her security cameras try to break into her business.

Police immediately attended the area and located the male suspect still on scene, at which time he was arrested for break and enter.

Officers say a query of the man also revealed him to be subject to a 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. curfew, as well as a condition prohibiting him from possessing any break and enter tools, which police determined had been used during the offence.

The man was additionally charged with failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with probation order. The 35-year-old Chatham man was ultimately transported to police headquarters where he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.