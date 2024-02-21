WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hair salon owner spots suspect breaking into her business: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a man has been arrested after a hair salon owner saw him breaking into her business.

    On Tuesday around 1:34 a.m., the owner of Tease Hair Salon in Chatham contacted police to report that was she was currently watching a man on her security cameras try to break into her business.

    Police immediately attended the area and located the male suspect still on scene, at which time he was arrested for break and enter.

    Officers say a query of the man also revealed him to be subject to a 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. curfew, as well as a condition prohibiting him from possessing any break and enter tools, which police determined had been used during the offence.

    The man was additionally charged with failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with probation order. The 35-year-old Chatham man was ultimately transported to police headquarters where he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News