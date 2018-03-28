

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say three shotguns, hunting clothes and other items were stolen from a home on Paint Court Line.

Sometime Tuesday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a residence and garage.

Once inside, the suspect(s) stole a Browning 12 gauge pump shot gun, Handi SB2 30/30 & 20 gauge combination gun, CIL 12 gauge shot gun, Ten Point Buck Buster Cross Bow and Fred Bear Compound Bow.

A 50” LG television, Toshiba lap top, iPhone 6, iPad 2 and hunting clothes were also reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rick Bertok at rickber@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87174. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.