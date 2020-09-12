WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges including luring a child and attempting to make child pornography after allegedly communicating online with girls he believed to be under the age of 16.

Police say on Friday the Chatham-Kent Police – Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Peel Regional Police executed a search warrant in Chatham in relation to a multi-jurisdiction investigation with included Peel and Peterborough police ICE units.

Police say the man was communicating online (for a sexual purpose) with a female in the Peterborough area that he believed to be under the age of 16 between Feb. 5 and Aug. 28.

The man was also allegedly communicating online (for a sexual purpose) with a female in the Peel-region area that he believed to be under the age of 16 between July 22 and Sept. 11, police say.

The 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16, attempting to make child pornography, and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Police say the man has been released with conditions he must abide by. He has a court date later this month.