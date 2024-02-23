WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Guns and over-capacity magazines seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

    CBSA officers seized three firearms, 25 over-capacity magazines and various prohibited weapons. (Source: CBSA/X) CBSA officers seized three firearms, 25 over-capacity magazines and various prohibited weapons. (Source: CBSA/X)
    Share

    Canada Border Services Agency officers seized several guns and over-capacity magazines at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

    The CBSA said within 24 hrs, officers seized three firearms, 25 over-capacity magazines and various prohibited weapons in two separate incidents at the tunnel port of entry.

    Charges and fines were applied.

    The CBSA is reminding the public to be aware of the border laws and declare all firearms and weapons.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News