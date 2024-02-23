Guns and over-capacity magazines seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized several guns and over-capacity magazines at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
The CBSA said within 24 hrs, officers seized three firearms, 25 over-capacity magazines and various prohibited weapons in two separate incidents at the tunnel port of entry.
Charges and fines were applied.
The CBSA is reminding the public to be aware of the border laws and declare all firearms and weapons.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'meaningless'
Russia's ambassador to Canada is calling new sanctions by the Canadian government 'meaningless, just like all previous measures of this kind.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
Eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont. reopens following single-vehicle crash
Drivers had to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.
-
OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation
Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
-
Do you know what you can and can't flush? You might be surprised
Not only does this cause damage to the Town's infrastructure, but it is also putting Wastewater Treatment Operators at risk.
-
Barrie man in shock after 'life-changing' lottery win
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big lottery win after playing every week for 16 years.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Sudbury police warn of email scam involving red light camera tickets
Fraudsters have been trying to take advantage of a new way to scam people out of money: automatic tickets issued when someone runs a red light.
Ottawa
-
'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
Kingston man facing sexual assault charges after allegedly following 3 women in 3 separate incidents
Police in Kingston are currently investigating three separate incidents where a 27-year-old man allegedly followed 3 different women.
Toronto
-
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see some of its coldest temperatures so far this winter
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Missing Quebec man found alive but mutilated as police vow organized crime crackdown
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital.
-
Moderna plant in Laval targets fall 2025 vaccination campaign
Moderna's Laval plant will be able to supply COVID-19 vaccines for the fall 2025 vaccination campaign.
Atlantic
-
Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
-
N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
-
Jets chairman Chipman says current state of attendance is not sustainable
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve.
-
Booking error forces Manitoba couple to cancel Mexican vacation
A Manitoba couple says a booking error related to accessibility forced them to cancel their vacation.
Calgary
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
'It's really sad': Lynx Air passengers in Calgary react to news airline is ceasing operations
Calgary travellers who booked flights with Lynx Air were forced to make new plans and call their credit card providers for refunds following news of the airline ceasing operations.
-
Alberta regulator accepts Rockies coal mine application, will call public hearing
Alberta's energy regulator says it will accept an application and open hearings into a controversial open-pit coal mine on the southern slopes of the province's Rocky Mountains.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Stettler man facing child pornography charges: ALERT
A 36-year-old Stettler man has been arrested and is facing several child pornography charges.
-
New exhibit brings Cambodian culture and history to Edmonton
A new exhibit in Edmonton is offering a look back at one of Asia's greatest empires.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Burnaby homicide: IHIT
A Delta man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder five months after a homicide in Burnaby, investigators announced Friday.
-
Going away for spring break? Here's what B.C.'s Health Ministry says about measles warnings
B.C. residents heading out of town for spring break next month are being urged to confirm their measles vaccination status as outbreaks of the disease are being reported in other parts of the world.
-
Man allegedly tried luring child to Richmond, B.C., park using Snapchat, RCMP say
Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly tried luring a child to a Richmond, B.C., park using Snapchat – and investigators believe he may have been in contact with other minors.