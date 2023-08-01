Guided tour features the history of Windsor’s LGBTQ2SAI+ community

Local educator Walter Cassidy will lead a guided tour based on his research into the history of Windsor’s LGBTQ2SAI+ community.

The guided bus tour goes Sunday at 11 a.m., leaving from the Market Square parking lot at 2109 Ottawa St.

Cassidy said the tour “is about local visibility of the 2SLGBTQAI+ community. Unfortunately, much of that visibility has been erased for various reasons. Some of those reasons are as simple as the suppression of our identities, the lack of interest in who we are, overall hate or ignorance, and our own lack of seeing the importance of our stories and struggles.”

Walking and driving versions of a more complete tour are available on a new web app published by Parallel 42 Systems in partnership with local tech non-profit Windsor Hackforge.

Jessica Sartori, senior consultant with Parallel 42 Systems, said, “Walter’s research is important advocacy work, especially at a time when the 2SLGBTQAI+ community needs visible, public support from advocates and allies. We’re very proud to help shine a light on it.”

Sunday’s tour has a $5 admission fee, seats are limited, and registration is required.

Please follow this link for more information on the tour.