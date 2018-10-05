

CTV Windsor





The MPP for Windsor West offered up a surprising revelation during question period Thursday around the hot topic of safe injection sites.

Lisa Gretzky revealed a group of health professionals in Windsor is looking at setting up a safe injection site.

She's pressing the health minister for resolution on the issue.

Gretzky is also getting personal with Ontario's premier.

Gretzky told AM800's the Lynn Martin show Friday morning that of all people, Doug Ford should know the provincial government should be doing more to help residents with drug addiction.

"If we look at Premier Ford, he had a brother that struggled with addiction, and so he should be willing to listen to experts out there who are saying that we should be doing everything we possibly can to make sure we are saving lives and getting people into treatment to help with their addiction," said Gretzky.

Gretzky pointed to data from the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre, which shows the current legal safe injection sites are effective at saving lives.

The New Democrat says the injection sites in Ontario have saved about 917 lives.

Gretzky called on the minister to act quickly, especially in light of the opioid epidemic.