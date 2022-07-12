Great Lakes drownings climb to 50+ this year, experts warn of rip currents
A group of researchers studying the dangers of rip currents are putting a spotlight on beach safety as drownings in the Great Lakes climb above fifty this year.
“Drownings are becoming an emerging public health issue,” says Chris Houser, dean of University of Windsor’s science faculty and head of the Coastal Research Group.
To date in 2022, there have been 53 drownings on the Great Lakes, according to statistics from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
Rip currents are strong and localized blasts of water that move directly away from the shore.
Houser explains water that appears to be calm can be deceiving.
“Rip currents or are caused by waves breaking. If you see calm water between two areas of waves breaking, the water might look calm, but that is actually where the current is developed,” said Houser.
His team’s research has found that even when warning signs are posted, many beachgoers fail to notice them or misinterpret the signs.
“Beach safety cannot be achieved through passive means. It requires accurate and dynamic warnings as well as an investment in lifesaving technology and lifeguards,” said Houser.
The City of Windsor is facing a lifeguard shortage that is expected to stretch into 2023.
“We generally carry between 175 to 200 aquatic staff year round. Right now, our staffing complement is sitting at around 140 to 150,” explained Jen Knights, City of Windsor’s executive director of recreation and culture.
Knights says the lifeguard shortage combined with a drop in demand has led to the city’s aquatic programs operating at reduced levels this season.
