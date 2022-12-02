Great Canadian Flag taken down for the winter
The Great Canadian Flag on Windsor’s riverfront has been taken down for the winter.
Lowering and raising the flag to protect against damage from heavy winds requires a crew of three and a lift truck. City officials say with winter weather soon to be here, the Great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette Avenue has been lowered for the season.
Just like other years, a smaller flag will be flown in its place until better weather returns in the spring, but there will be a slight delay in raising the smaller flag to allow crews to do maintenance work on the internal mechanism of the flagpole.
It’s expected the smaller flag will be flying again before the end of December.
Flag Details:
Flag pole height above ground – 45.7m (150’)
Size of flag – 18.24m wide x 9.12m high (60’ x 30’)
Weight of flag – approximately 45 kg. (100 lbs)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
BREAKING | Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent in November
Statistics Canada says employment was little changed in November as the economy added a modest 10,000 jobs. In its latest labour force survey, the federal agency says Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent last month.
U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies
Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday.
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Christmas Fantasy light display in Victoria Park will be scaled back this holiday season, with organizers citing past vandalism and safety concerns.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
-
Two taken to hospital, police investigated reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported stabbing in Kitchener, and say two people were taken to hospital Thursday night.
London
-
'I have to rebuild. I have kids': London business goes up in flames
Damage is estimated to be well over $500,000 following a major fire in London, according to London fire Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.
-
All of southern Ontario under special weather statement
All of southern Ontario is covered by a special weather statement Friday morning.
-
Police release photos of suspect in September sexual assault investigation
London police have released a photo of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on a city bus in September.
Barrie
-
Strong winds forecasted in central Ontario
Strong winds are expected in much of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka this weekend.
-
Two people hospitalized by air, others by land after Barrie crash
Police in Barrie are investigating a serious collision in the city's south end.
-
Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Hwy 11 in Severn Bridge
Parts of the Northbound lane on Highway 11 between Southwood Road and Sparrow Lake Road in Severn Bridge remain closed following a vehicle fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Man in custody after 'serious incident' in the Sault: police
Officers from Sault Ste. Marie Police Service were called to a 'serious incident' in the area of Douglas Street and Second Avenue Thursday night.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent in November
Statistics Canada says employment was little changed in November as the economy added a modest 10,000 jobs. In its latest labour force survey, the federal agency says Canada's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.1 per cent last month.
-
National security officials planning for 2023 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: adviser to PM
The national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that senior officials are planning ahead for the possibility of another 'Freedom Convoy' protest in early 2023.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith Friday morning.
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a 'bio-energy healer' who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
Special weather statement in effect for strong winds across most of southern Ontario
Toronto is in store for a couple more days of strong winds today and tomorrow.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
-
Woman, 36, arrested in connection with attempted murder in Quebec City
A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Quebec City Friday night in connection with an attempted murder. A 911 call was made earlier that morning around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered an elderly man with a head injury. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.
-
Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The snow may be sparse, but it's never too soon to get into the holiday spirit. Here are a few things to do in and around Montreal this weekend, with a festive twist.
Atlantic
-
One suspect at large, another in custody following reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park
One person is at large, another is in custody, and two people are in hospital following a report of two shootings in a Fredericton trailer park Friday morning.
-
Scrambling for aircraft in N.S. mass shooting, RCMP told to 'pound sand': official
Transcripts of calls between the RCMP and search and rescue officials in Halifax show an overall lack of understanding of what was required to have a military aircraft assist during the search for a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020.
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation, environmental group work on creating zero-emission lobster boat
An environmental charity and Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia are partnering to develop the first generation of electric lobster boats on the East Coast.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.
-
Blowing snow to bring dangerous travel conditions to Winnipeg
Residents in parts of southern Manitoba are advised to watch out for blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions throughout the day on Friday.
-
Calgary
-
NORTHBOUND LANES REOPENED
NORTHBOUND LANES REOPENED | 1 man dead, 1 in custody after fatal head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail
A portion of Deerfoot Trail has been closed between the 32nd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.E. exits in both directions as the Calgary Police Service investigates a fatal early morning crash.
-
Constitutional questions: UCP ministers say proposed Sovereignty Act won't violate the law
Some of the Alberta Sovereignty Act's former critics are now defending it, as questions about its constitutionality continue to swirl.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's forecast: Brief return to cool weather before it's cold again
Extreme cold now, run-of-the-mill cold later in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Milder temperatures, but breezy this weekend
Yes, temperatures will start to climb this weekend. But, it's still going to feel cold.
-
Firefighters called to Allendale home
Firefighters were called to Edmonton's Allendale community early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Concerning, alarming, and frightening': Teen arrested after North Vancouver crime spree
A 15-year-old was arrested in North Vancouver after what authorities are describing as a brazen crime spree in the city Wednesday.
-
B.C. woman behind 'dystopian' commercial found 'death care' easier than health care
A Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a "disturbing" viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store.
-
'I believe I had checked well enough': Worker at B.C. group home where Cree teen found dead in closet testifies
A worker at the B.C. group home where Traevon Desjarlais was found dead in his closet days after he went missing told a coroner's inquest he checked the teen's room repeatedly – but there was no sign of him.