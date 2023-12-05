Graphic warning: Chatham man sentenced to life in prison for “brutal” murder of his girlfriend

A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for “brutal” murder of his girlfriend.

Stephen Thompson previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder for stabbing Cynthia Sitzes to death in July 2022.

Warning: contains graphic content.

Thompson, 44, was sentenced Tuesday morning by Justice Brian Dube in Chatham’s Superior court to a period of 14 years parole ineligibility.

The Crown Attorney had requested 16 years while the defence asked for 13 years.

“In an apparent fit of jealous rage, Mr. Thompson butchered an unarmed and defenceless person in a brutal and senseless act of intimate partner violence,” Justice Dube said Tuesday.

According to Justice Dube, Sitzes was stabbed 21 times in her face, neck, head and upper back. Court also heard she suffered 16 “incise” or defensive wounds.

“She suffered for an unknown period before she died at the hands of a man who was supposed to love and protect her, not kill her,” Justice Dube said.

In an agreed statement of facts, not only did Thompson admit his actions, court also learned he left Sitzes body in his Chatham apartment for three days before he confessed to police.

Further, his crime was only uncovered because Chatham Kent Police were investigating a report of a suspicious person near a vehicle they now know belonged to Sitzes.

Defence lawyer Ken Marley told CTV News after the sentencing today was the most emotional day for his client, who previously waived his legal right to both a preliminary hearing and a trial.

More to come.