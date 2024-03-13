WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Gordon reappointed at University of Windsor

    University of Windsor President Robert Gordon has been reappointed. (Source: UWindsor) University of Windsor President Robert Gordon has been reappointed. (Source: UWindsor)
    Share

    Dr. Robert Gordon has been reappointed as president and vice-chancellor of the University of Windsor.

    Following a review process, the decision was recently made by the Board of Governors.

    "President Gordon's leadership in guiding this University is truly exceptional,” said Helga Reidel, chair of UWindsor’s Board of Governors. "Throughout periods of unprecedented challenges, change, and uncertainty – notably a global pandemic – he has demonstrated steadfast resolve, resilience, and visionary insight. The University has emerged as a better, stronger, and more cohesive institution, positioned for future success."

    First appointed in 2019, Gordon is UWindsor’s seventh President.

    "I am honoured to continue to be part of the University of Windsor community,” Gordon said. "I've witnessed the endurance and dedication of this University and our communities. We navigated a period of incredible change and transformation together, and we continue to address and learn from these experiences. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.”

    Gordon acknowledged that the University and higher education sector are entering a period of complexity and uncertainty.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News