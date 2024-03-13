Gordon reappointed at University of Windsor

Dr. Robert Gordon has been reappointed as president and vice-chancellor of the University of Windsor.

Following a review process, the decision was recently made by the Board of Governors.

"President Gordon's leadership in guiding this University is truly exceptional,” said Helga Reidel, chair of UWindsor’s Board of Governors. "Throughout periods of unprecedented challenges, change, and uncertainty – notably a global pandemic – he has demonstrated steadfast resolve, resilience, and visionary insight. The University has emerged as a better, stronger, and more cohesive institution, positioned for future success."

First appointed in 2019, Gordon is UWindsor’s seventh President.

"I am honoured to continue to be part of the University of Windsor community,” Gordon said. "I've witnessed the endurance and dedication of this University and our communities. We navigated a period of incredible change and transformation together, and we continue to address and learn from these experiences. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.”

Gordon acknowledged that the University and higher education sector are entering a period of complexity and uncertainty.