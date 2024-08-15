Good Greens program helps to limit food waste while supporting local farmers

Steeve Bouchard is a local farmer who sells his wares at the downtown Windsor Farmer’s Market.

“Yeah, it helps me as a vendor for sure,” said Bouchard, who, like other locals, is competing against international vendors for shelf space in grocery stores. “It's very difficult for us to compete and it's very important to keep our little business going.”

The owner of Bouchard Farms is a regular at the downtown Farmer's Market and appreciates how the Good Greens Reclamation Program hosts him and the community, “This definitely helps at the end of the day when I can move more of my produce.”

The program will be around for a second year thanks to a $25,000 donation Thursday.

“Thanks to Hydro One who stepped up, we could continue the program, which is enormously impactful in the downturn, in particular because of it being a food desert [in downtown Windsor] and because we have so many social service agencies in the city center,” he said.

Not everything sells at the farmers market.

“In the years past, I would bring it back here (to his farm) or try to bring it to the mission or try to resell it,” Bouchard said.

Some of the produce would eventually spoil. Under the Good Greens program, produce is moved within an hour to local non-profit organizations.

“We're able to use it to create nutritious meals for our people,” said Jessica Macasaet-Bondy, a representative from the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families. “We are also able to support the greater community, people that are struggling with food insecurity through our food bank and we can create food packages for people moving out of homelessness into housing.”

Year one of the Good Green Program produced some impressive numbers. There was 6,400 pounds of fresh produce reclaimed and 10,000 meals served in the community, thanks to the connection between local farms, small businesses , and nonprofit organizations.

The Hydro One grant will carry the program through June of 2025.

“It's great,” exclaimed Bouchard. “But in the end I just love hearing from people who receive this produce and, you know, it makes me emotional.”