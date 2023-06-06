Golf tournament aims to raise funds for local youth outreach organization

Golfers are wanted for an upcoming fundraiser for youth dealing with trauma and addiction.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC) is hosting its "Drive to Thrive” golf tourney at Beach Grove Golf and Country Club in Tecumseh, Ontario on Monday, June 19th.

The collaborative recently created a safe space for youth between 12 and 17 years old who have experienced trauma. DWCC programs allow youth to learn to understand unhealthy behaviours that result from tragic life events.

The funds raised from the golf tournament will support equine therapy and the skateboarding club.

Beach Grove Golf and Country Club, site of June 19th DWCC charity golf tournament, pictured in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Alex Song is the community development director of operations at the DWCC. Every dollar raised for the organization helps keep the doors open for those who are need.

"We struggle just to keep our programs running,” said Song. “We're under-staffed and a little overworked, but we're very passionate about what we do."

For more information about the registering for the golf tournament and supporting DWCC initiatives, visit the DWCC website.