GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic making a stop in Tecumseh

Windsor, Ont. -

A provincial mobile vaccine clinic will be rolling into Tecumseh on Tuesday for those looking to get a first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine.

The GO-VAXX bus will be in the parking lot of the Tecumseh Arena and Recreation complex with staff administering vaccines from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are happy to welcome the GO-VAXX bus to Tecumseh,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “We hope this will make getting vaccinated more convenient for some residents and encourage anyone who needs a shot to book a spot.”

Anyone eligible for a dose can book an appointment on the provincial booking site, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900. GO-VAXX appointments cannot be booked locally through WEVax.ca.

There are appointments available for about 300 people. Staff will be administering either Moderna or Pfizer depending on availability and provincial guidelines.

The GO-VAXX mobile clinics are a partnership between Metrolinx and the Ontario government. The buses travel to malls, festivals, community centres and events across southern Ontario.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.

If you would like to get vaccinated at a GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic, remember to:

bring your health card — if you do not have a health card or if it’s expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s licence, passport, status card or birth certificate

eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated

dress for the weather in case there is a line-up

wear clothing that allows for easy access to your upper arm, such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt

wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin

Officials ask people not to visit the GO-VAXX bus if they have symptoms of COVID-19.