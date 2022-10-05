Get an 'on-the-farm' experience this Saturday with Open Farms

One of Jason Goodfellow’s speckle park cattle won the top prize in the Canadian National speckle park show on Wednesday. (David Prisciak/CTV Regina) One of Jason Goodfellow’s speckle park cattle won the top prize in the Canadian National speckle park show on Wednesday. (David Prisciak/CTV Regina)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver