Get active and artsy with Motor City Murals’ new web app

Motor City Murals is inviting you to get active and artsy through its self-guided mural tours. They offer art at your own pace through Windsor and Detroit.

The web app, called MotorCityMurals.tours, builds on past tours, like McDougall Street Corridor Project and Queer Walk, to support tourism and encourage cross-border connections.

It was created in collaboration between Parallel 42 Systems, Hackforge, WindsorEats, and the Multicultural Council of Windsor-Essex.

“We built MotorCityMurals.tours to help folks explore street art in the region we love,” said Doug Sartori, president of Parallel 42 Systems. “We hope people like using it as much as we enjoyed researching the murals and building the app.”

The Multicultural Council said this is a great opportunity for newcomers to Canada to learn more about their new home and the region as a whole.

Windsor features over 100 stops and 50 in Detroit. Each stop features photos and information on the art, artist, and the area around it.

The app is free to use. Parallel 42 Systems said it respects user data and it will not feature advertisements.