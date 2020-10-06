WINDSOR, ONT. -- High school students will get the chance to listen to and interact with Tommy Europe as part of the public school board’s second speaker series episode.

The Greater Essex County District School Board’s Specialist High Skills Major Speaker Series will continue Wednesday with Tommy Europe, one of Canada’s top personal trainers, former CFL player and Grey Cup champion and best-selling author.

Europe will speak to secondary students about enjoying a healthy lifestyle by making fitness fun.

He will be on YouTube live Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Students will have the chance to ask questions on the live chat after the presentation.