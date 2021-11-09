GECDSB to release updated Road to Freedom curriculum Friday

Windsor, Ont. -

The Greater Essex County District School board will release locally developed history resources for its African-Canadian Roads to Freedom curriculum this week.

The documents have been developed to offer background information on Black Canadian culture and heritage connected to specific learning expectations in the Ontario Social Studies, History and Geography curriculums.

The new documents will be shared with teachers during their Professional Development (PD) day on Friday.

“The updates are necessary because our understanding of history is constantly deepening and growing,” a GECDSB news release states. “Roads to Freedom now includes new research on the Black Lives Matter movement, school segregation in Ontario, slavery in Canada and more.”

The documents will also provide information aimed at helping teachers decolonize their language and to use current terminology regarding people of African descent, the school board says.

The GECDSB has produced a series of videos to help people understand the importance of the documents for teachers, students and the community.