WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board has reached tentative agreements with the unions representing occasional elementary teachers and skilled trades workers.

The agreement with the Essex and Kent Counties Skilled Trades Council was inked Wednesday, while the tentative agreement with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Occasional Teacher (ETFO OT) was reached Thursday.

The GECDSB says both agreements were reached through “a collaborative process and represents the best possible outcome for all involved. The tentative agreement provides stability and security moving forward for both the employees and the Board.”

The Essex and Kent Counties Skilled Trades Council represents 16 employees across a variety of trade unions, while the ETFO OT represents 350 elementary teachers.

Both agreements are still subject to approval by ETFO occasional teachers and the board as well as the skilled trades members and GECDSB.

Ratification meetings for the separate agreements will take place in the near future.