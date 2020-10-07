WINDSOR, ONT. -- Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex public schools is expected to be costly.

Trustees were told Tuesday another $11.7 million will be needed to buy things like person protective equipment, cleaning supplies and hiring more teachers and custodians.

Greater Essex County District School Board superintendent Shelly Armstrong says the amount is the board’s best projection as some costs remain uncertain — like absenteeism.

Armstrong is unsure whether the province will again step up with more money after the public board received nearly $8 million in pandemic funding.

The board is expected to submit a revised budget to the education ministry in December.