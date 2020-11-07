WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board and the union representing local secondary school teachers have ratified a new deal.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Teacher Bargaining Unit (OSSTF TBU) and GECDSB reached a tentative collective agreement on Oct. 22 which was approved by both parties Friday.

A news release from the school board says the representatives of each group will “continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement.

OSSTF TBU at the local public board represents about 850 secondary school teachers.