WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board and the union representing local occasional elementary teachers have ratified a new deal.

The tentative collective agreement between the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Occasional Teacher Bargaining Unit (ETFO OTBU) and the school board was reached on Oct. 15 and approved by both parties Monday.

“The representatives of each group will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement,” a GECDSB news release says.

The ETFO OTBU at the public board represents about 350 occasional teachers in GECDSB schools.