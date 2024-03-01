WINDSOR
    • GECDSB and secondary contract teachers reach tentative agreement

    Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor) Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
    A tentative agreement has been reached between the Greater Essex County District School Board and secondary contract teachers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9.

    The public board and OSSTF District 9 representing the contract high school teachers announced Friday that the tentative deal was reached at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

    OSSTF District 9 represents over 900 secondary contract teachers.

    The tentative agreement was arrived at through an interest-based bargaining process and represents the best locally-negotiated agreement possible for both parties, said a news release from the board.

    This agreement, once ratified, aims to provide certainty and stability for this employee group and the board. The tentative agreement is for a four-year term from Sept. 1, 2022 until Aug. 31, 2026.

    The details of the agreement remain confidential until ratified by all parties. Ratification processes must occur before March 28, 2024.

