Gas prices drop in Windsor-Essex

A much welcome drop in gas prices has some Windsor-Essex drivers lining up at the pumps.

Across the province, prices are falling an average of 20 cents per litre compared to one month ago.

In Windsor, prices are falling as low as $181.9/litre. Although some stations went as high as $187.9 on Monday.

No change is expected on Tuesday.

Ontario drivers started to experience some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.

The Ontario government cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre until the end of the year, though Premier Doug Ford said he would consider an extension if inflation remains high.