Garba dance event open to public, raising funds for Windsor Regional Hospital

If you’re looking to do something fun and philanthropic tonight, look no further than St. Clair College where a “Valentine’s Garba” fundraiser is being held.

The event, hosted by Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation board member Vinoo Dayal, is raising money to buy a transport ventilator for Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to the hospital, this piece of equipment “helps mechanically ventilate a patient during emergency transport scenarios, keeping them stable between care destinations.”

The event, operated by Promo Guru & Co., features a DJ and vendors offering “Mumbai-inspired” street food.

The event, at the college’s South Campus gym, starts Saturday at 6 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and $10 for children age five to 11.

Garba is a South Asian dance form that sees people form circles or lines and move in a synchronized manner, clapping their hands and tapping their feet to the rhythm of the music.

Tickets are available at the door.