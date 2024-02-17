WINDSOR
Windsor

Garba dance event open to public, raising funds for Windsor Regional Hospital

The poster for the 'Valentine’s Garba' fundraiser hosted at St. Clair College on Feb. 17, 2024. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation) The poster for the 'Valentine’s Garba' fundraiser hosted at St. Clair College on Feb. 17, 2024. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation)
Share

If you’re looking to do something fun and philanthropic tonight, look no further than St. Clair College where a “Valentine’s Garba” fundraiser is being held.

The event, hosted by Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation board member Vinoo Dayal, is raising money to buy a transport ventilator for Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to the hospital, this piece of equipment “helps mechanically ventilate a patient during emergency transport scenarios, keeping them stable between care destinations.”

The event, operated by Promo Guru & Co., features a DJ and vendors offering “Mumbai-inspired” street food.

The event, at the college’s South Campus gym, starts Saturday at 6 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and $10 for children age five to 11.

Garba is a South Asian dance form that sees people form circles or lines and move in a synchronized manner, clapping their hands and tapping their feet to the rhythm of the music.

Tickets are available at the door.

