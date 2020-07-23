WINDSOR, ONT. -- The summer is shaping up to be an all-inclusive resort for sports fans, and local establishments are putting on their game face.

“There’s an excitement here and people wanna be part of that excitement,” says Renaldo Agostino who spent Thursday running cables setting up his patio at 285 Ouellette Avenue.

“The opportunity for businesses to be able to show sports around the clock starting at 9 a.m. can really give downtown Windsor that World Cup type atmosphere,” says Agostino

His patio currently has eight TVs setup on the weekend, and soon a video wall.

“It’s a giant LED wall. The giant wall they had at Jurassic Park,” he tells CTV Windsor.

Agostino says he also recently signed a deal with the UFC, to show their pay per view fights.

The G.O.A.T in LaSalle is bringing the action to its guests via an outdoor projector.

“With sports coming into play in the next week, I think people will want to be out watching the game,” says co-owner Andrew Corbett.

In the east end, Parks and Rec is already noticing a spike in business, with the return of pro soccer.

“On Saturday mornings, we have a group of loyal guests who come and enjoy the soccer games and our new menu,” says general manager Tanya Hedrick.

Hedrick hopes even more sports in the coming weeks will result in a busier patio.

“With all these leagues starting up, we definitely recommend reservations.”

Major League Baseball will start its season Thursday evening.

The NBA will restart on July 30, and the NHL will drop the puck on August 1.