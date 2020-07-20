WINDSOR, ONT. -- The streets of downtown Windsor will again close to vehicle traffic to allow residents and visitors to walk, ride a bike or visit safely with friends and family on a patio.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says there will be live music, aerial artist performances and patio tables on the street spaces reinvented for the weekend.

Streets close at 5 p.m. Friday, July 24 and reopen at midnight on Sunday, July 26.

"Ride your bike down and stop for lunch or head to the downtown core for dinner," says DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans. "It's thrilling to see the downtown streets come to life with people enjoying each other's company in a safe environment."

The DWBIA says following the success of the first five-day street closure after Canada Day, this street closure will deliver more patio spaces and more entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

The two new parklets will also be in full operation.

Windsor is still waiting to enter Stage 3 under the Ontario government's plan to reopen indoor restaurants, but outdoor patios are permitted under Stage 2.