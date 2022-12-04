Funeral arrangements complete for Windsor murder victim, suspect remains at large

Daniel Squalls, 24, is shown in this undated photo. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Daniel Squalls, 24, is shown in this undated photo. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in

After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, watches Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi look on before a meeting in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • 'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who is on the long term injury reserve list, speaks to the media at the team’s practice facility Monday, October 24, 2022 in Brossard, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • Man killed in burning vehicle after being rear-ended in Montreal, teen arrested

    A driver who stopped his vehicle at a red light met an horrific end Sunday around 12:50 a.m. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. The driver was travelling eastbound on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue. He was then hit head-on by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

  • 'Paris moment:' COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity

    Species decline are what the 196 countries are hoping to halt at this week's COP15 meetings by reaching a refreshed Convention on Biological Diversity that contains real goals and real money. Referring to the international deal that created the same for greenhouse gases, advocates say they're hoping for a 'Paris moment' in Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver