Funeral arrangements complete for Windsor murder victim, suspect remains at large

Daniel Squalls, 24, will be laid to rest on Dec. 12, two weeks after he was fatally shot on Nov. 28.

The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect, Malique Calloo, 26, who as of Sunday morning has yet to be apprehended.

The shooting happened on the evening of Nov. 28 on Hanna Street near Parent Avenue.

“It just doesn't seem real at this point,” Tylina Squalls told CTV News Windsor in an interview on Nov. 29. “Seeing my son laying there, dead and full of holes. Doesn't seem real, I still can't still think he's gonna call me.”

Squalls' obituary reads:

“Daniel’s 24 years of life was short but will be remembered for a lifetime. He affected the lives of many and will be missed by most. He was kind and generous, willing to give his last dollar to whomever asked even if he did not have it. The amount of empathy he had for others shined above all else as he consoled his loved ones with such level headedness that went beyond his years. Daniel had dreams so big they seemed untouchable yet he always seemed to reach them and refused to settle for less than what he envisioned for him and his family. He lived his life to the fullest and tried not to take anything too seriously. He was goofy and seemed to have jokes for days always wanting to keep the mood light. Daniel’s heart was his biggest and best asset. He loved hard and fought even harder for those he held close. Daniel truly lived a life that never had a dull moment and the love, laughs, and life of Daniel will forever be missed by those who called him a son, brother, dad, or friend.”

Visitation for Squalls will be held on Dec. 11, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Dec. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Families First, located on 3260 Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help support Squalls' young family.