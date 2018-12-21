Funeral arrangements announced for victim of Ganatchio Trail attack
Windsor police remain on the scene of an assault at Little River Road near the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 4:45PM EST
Funeral arrangements have now been formalized for Sara Anne Widholm.
The 76-year-old died in hospital on Dec. 15.
Widholm had been in hospital since Oct. 8, 2017 after she was brutally attacked on the Ganatchio Trail.
Widholm was out for a walk, and was picking up litter along the trail when she was severely beaten and she suffered serious head injuries.
A memorial service will be held at Riverside Baptist Church on Saturday Dec. 22 at 1:30 in the afternoon.
Widholm and her late husband were dedicated members of that congregation for the last decade.
Habibullah Ahmadi, 21, is now charged with second degree murder.