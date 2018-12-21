

CTV Windsor





Funeral arrangements have now been formalized for Sara Anne Widholm.

The 76-year-old died in hospital on Dec. 15.

Widholm had been in hospital since Oct. 8, 2017 after she was brutally attacked on the Ganatchio Trail.

Widholm was out for a walk, and was picking up litter along the trail when she was severely beaten and she suffered serious head injuries.

A memorial service will be held at Riverside Baptist Church on Saturday Dec. 22 at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Widholm and her late husband were dedicated members of that congregation for the last decade.

Habibullah Ahmadi, 21, is now charged with second degree murder.