WINDSOR -- A GoFundMe page has been launched for the family of a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in east Windsor.

Windsor police responded to the crash on South Service Road near Lauzon Parkway on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Officers determined the crash took place between a black Ford pickup truck travelling eastbound and a black Hyundai travelling westbound.

The man with serious injuries, who was driving the Hyundai, was transported to hospital.

The GoFundMe page says he is recovering in hospital and it is expected he will have a long and challenging recovery ahead.

The post says funds will be used to purchase items such as gas and food cards, hospital parking passes, and any other items that may help to alleviate some of the financial burden for the family.

Two other passengers of the Hyundai were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.