

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is expected to be the fastest growing community in Essex County over the next decade.

That is the finding of an economic development strategy issued to town council.

The report predicts the town's population will grow by more than 5,000 people by 2031 to 35,470. That is a 17.5 per cent increase.

"We're still growing quickly, as fast as they can develop the property, the lots are being sold and homes are being purchased and built by all sorts of different people," says mayor Marc Bondy.

LaSalle, considered a bedroom community of Windsor, boasts the highest median income in Ontario, with household incomes 35 per cent above the provincial average.

But Bondy notes the tax rate is lower than most neighbouring municipalities, and he tells CTV Windsor continued growth will help taxpayers.

“If we don’t have more people coming in, it puts more stress on our tax base, so we would have to increase our tax rate,” says Bondy. “If we have more people coming in, we can keep our taxes low."

More people means more opportunity for economic development, and the report says 86 per cent of workers leave LaSalle for their jobs.

The report also suggests LaSalle create a business improvement association and provide permanent funding for economic development.