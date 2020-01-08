WINDSOR -- Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a serious crash in east Windsor.

Officers were called to the collision on South Service Road near Lauzon Parkway on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and determined the crash took place between a black Ford pickup truck travelling eastbound and a black Hyundai travelling westbound.

Emergency personnel were on scene and transported the male driver of the Hyundai to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers of the Hyundai were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed these vehicles driving in the area before to the collision is encouraged to contact police with any information at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.