Fundraiser for Ukrainian efforts happening in Leamington

A community event in support of the Southwestern Ontario Gleaners is happening in Leamington today.

A “Food for All” luncheon takes place at the Roma Club of Leamington between 11:30am and 1:30pm.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the processing and packaging of dried soup mix to be sent to Ukraine.

Volunteers use surplus produce in an effort to reduce global hunger.

Tickets are available at the door.