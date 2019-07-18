

CTV Windsor





An Essex County camp continues to flourish thanks to the support of the community.

Stephanie and Barry Zekelman presented a cheque for $50,000 to the Sunshine Point Camp in Harrow on Thursday.

"Camp was always a big part of my life," remembers Zekelman, "My husband's life, my children's lives and I think it's important that all children should have this opportunity."

Through the Canada Summer Jobs Fund, Essex New Democrat MP Tracey Ramsey also announced nearly $55,000 to help pay for the 18 councillors that run the camp.

"There's always a need for people to be working here so this goes above and beyond to really help secure the future of the camp every year," adds Ramsey.

The camp is operated by the Kiwanis Club of Windsor and gives more than 400 children from across Windsor-Essex a chance to have an overnight camp experience over a seven-week period.

Past President Dan Inverarity says the camp on County Road 50 was just recently renovated.

"Everything has been rebuilt so I can see this continuing on," says Inverarity. "It was hard to get sponsors in the beginning. It was such a disaster this place but now that everything is new and beautiful and the sponsors want to come on board."

The camp includes a pool, a new playground and outdoor space.