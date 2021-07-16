WINDSOR, ONT. -- Non-essential fun-centred businesses in Windsor-Essex that have been closed for months are allowed to welcome back customers in Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening.

Fun seekers are allowed to return to a wide variety of entertaining facilities, including Skyzone trampoline park, Bad Axe throwing, Clip n Climb, Escape Room and Windsor Rock Gym, bowling alleys and more. It is advised to call ahead to check hours of reopening and COVID-19 protocols.

What’s allowed to reopen for other entertaining options as of Friday, July 16, according to provincial regulations:

Concert venues, cinemas, and theatres permitted to operate at:

up to 50 per cent capacity indoors or a maximum limit of 1,000 people for seated events (whichever is less)

up to 75 per cent capacity outdoors or a maximum limit of 5,000 people for unseated events (whichever is less); and up to 75 per cent capacity outdoors or a maximum of 15,000 people for events with fixed seating (whichever is less).

Facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities will reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors, spectators limited to 50 per cent of the indoor seating capacity for up to 1000 people, and 50 per cent of the outdoor seating capacity up to 10,000 people.

Food and drink establishments with dance floors with indoor capacity will be limited to the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors and 50 per cent outdoors.

Cinemas, museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, water parks, and gardens will be permitted to operate with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors and 50 per cent outdoors, amid additional restrictions.

Casinos will reopen, although limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Strip clubs can operate with a capacity limited to the number that can maintain a physical distance of two metres, amid additional restrictions.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least three weeks, and until 80 per cent of the 12 and older population in Ontario has received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 75 per cent have received their second, with no public health unit having less than 70 per cent of their eligible population fully vaccinated.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.