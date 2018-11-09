

Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents to lock their doors and windows after two separate cases of frozen food being stolen from garages.

On Thursday morning around 6 a.m., police say a man entered an unlocked garage on Bristol Drive and removed frozen food from the freezer.

The homeowner confronted the man as he was leaving. The man dropped the food and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, however the suspect was not located.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, between 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., police say unknown suspect(s) entered a garage on Opal Court and stole frozen meat from a freezer and liquor.

Total value of the theft has been estimated at $660.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Bryan Vaughan at bryanv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87164. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.