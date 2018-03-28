

CTV Windsor





Changes are on the way for the Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre in Lasalle.

The center received $17-million in provincial and federal funding to expand the current facility, located at Laurier and Front Road.

“It really allows us to provide real time information about harmful algae blooms and invasive species that are new on the scene” said environmental researcher at the University of Windsor Trevor Pitcher.

Last year, the property was donated to the Great Lakes Institute for environmental research.

The size of the centre is expected to double, with a second building set to be built near the dockage.

Funding will also allow researchers to grab real time data about the Great Lakes.

“It's really going to allow us to do world class leading research that really isn't being done anywhere else in the world,” says Pitcher.

Construction could begin late 2018 or early next year.