WINDSOR, ONT. -- A warning to all Labrador Retrievers, Frenchies are nipping at your heels.

According to the American Kennel Club’s latest rankings on the most popular dog breeds, French Bulldogs are moving in on long-time favourite labs, who have been on the top of the list for 30 straight years.

Being number two on the list is a major accomplishment for French Bulldogs. They ranked a distant 82nd 30 years ago.

The rest of the top 10 includes German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Bulldogs, Poodles, Beagles, Rottweilers, German Shorthaired Pointers and Dachshunds.