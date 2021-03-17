LONDON, ONT. -- A child is lucky to be alive after a train struck a bicycle near Manning Road in Lakeshore Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., two kids were near an overpass when a Canadian Pacific train struck a bike that belonged to one of the youths.

The rider got out of the way before getting hit by the train.

One of the youths was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Manning Road is currently blocked by the train for the investigation.

OPP are warning the public to always use caution around trains and train tracks.