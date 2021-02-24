WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police arrested a break and enter suspect while he was still inside the business easrly morning Wednesday.

Police say around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 400 block of Sunset Avenue.

Within about 25 minutes, police found the suspect inside the business where he was arrested without incident.

Seaforth, Ont. man Justin McIlroy-Konarski, 27, has been charged with break and enter to commit theft, possession of break-in instruments and mischief under $5,000.

Police are asking those with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com