Freezing rain hits Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Freezing rain hits Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb.6, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 6:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 9:50AM EST
Many roads, walkways and parking lots were icy and slippery as freezing rain hit the region.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The agency says freezing rain will likely continue Wednesday morning before changing to rain in the afternoon.
Motorists are warned to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.
Windsor police say drivers are being cautious and they don't have any major concerns so far.
School buses are cancelled across the region as freezing rain moves across southwestern Ontario. Schools remain open in Windsor and Essex County.
School buses are cancelled for:
Windsor
Essex
Sarnia-Lambton
Chatham-Kent
London
Middlesex
Elgin
Oxford