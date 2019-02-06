

CTV Windsor





Many roads, walkways and parking lots were icy and slippery as freezing rain hit the region.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The agency says freezing rain will likely continue Wednesday morning before changing to rain in the afternoon.

Motorists are warned to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Windsor police say drivers are being cautious and they don't have any major concerns so far.

School buses are cancelled across the region as freezing rain moves across southwestern Ontario. Schools remain open in Windsor and Essex County.

School buses are cancelled for:

Windsor

Essex

Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent

London

Middlesex

Elgin

Oxford