The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended the watershed conditions statement until Friday.

ERCA says it is due to the existing saturated soils and runoff from the recent snowmelt and rainfall, along with an additional 15-20 millimetres of rainfall predicted over the next 48 hours.

The combination of existing conditions and predicted rainfall is below flood watch thresholds; however, these conditions have the potential to cause localized flooding across the region, including low lying areas, drainage catch basins, and other surface water drainage inlets.

ERCA says accumulated standing water depths can vary and should be avoided.

People should take extra caution to avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams, and ponds. Flowing water and standing water can be extremely hazardous. Any remaining ice cover on the waterways will be unstable and dangerous.

A combination of slippery banks, moving/melting ice and cold water is particularly dangerous.

People should keep children, pets, and livestock away from ice covered waterways and areas of flowing and standing water.

This advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday.