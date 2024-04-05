WINDSOR
Windsor

Free solar eclipse glasses available on Sunday

Solar eclipse glasses in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Solar eclipse glasses in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.

AM800 News is giving away free solar eclipse glasses that adhere to the ISO 12312-2 standard.

The team will be handing the glasses out on Sunday, April 7 from 12-4 p.m. at the radio station at 1640 Ouellette Avenue. The public is asked to bring a canned food donation.

Both adults and children’s sizes will be available while supplies last.

Locally, the partial phase should start at 1:58 p.m. and end at 4:28 p.m., while the totality should take place from 3:12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. in parts of Essex County.

