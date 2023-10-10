Free For All Walls festival ends as artists complete 53 murals across Windsor

Windsor

    Wall art downtown Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Muralists and graffiti artist from the global art community put their final touches on their work throughout the city on Tuesday.

    From Oct. 3 until Tuesday, artists have been at work partaking in the Free For All Walls festival (www.freeforallwalls.com).

    New and vibrant wall art has filled the void in places throughout the downtown core - on streets like Pelissier, Wyandotte and Ouellette.

    Wall art downtown Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Local artist Dan Bombardier organized the event – and grateful to the artists who lent their time and talent to help beautify our cityscape.

    "We brought in 66 artists from all over the world to do 53 murals,” said Bombardier.

    “The blight was so strong in the city, and so prevalent that we have to make a statement against it and that's part of what this was about. And, we want to do it bigger next year so go to freeforallwalls.com.”

    The public is encouraged to donate wall space to local artists and funds via the website to help the cause of uplifting the aesthetic in the downtown core and creating an attraction for locals and tourists alike.  

    Wall art downtown Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Wall art downtown Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

