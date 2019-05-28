

Windsor police have arrested four people after a drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the drugs and guns unit were actively investigating suspected trafficking of illicit drugs from a residence on Friday.

A judicial authorization to search the residence was applied for and granted.

At 5 p.m., a man was located and arrested in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East.

At 5:20 p.m., the search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.

A quantity of several suspected illicit drugs and a quantity of Canadian currency was located and seized from the residence and three other suspects were arrested.

Stephanie Champagne, 23, from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of suspected oxycodone, unlawful possession of suspected methadone, unlawful possession of suspected hydromorphone, possession of stolen property under $5000 and breach of probation.

Jade Freeswick, 23, from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of suspected methadone, unlawful possession of suspected hydromorphone, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Terry Schultz, 49, from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of suspected methadone, unlawful possession of suspected hydromorphone, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach recognizance

Kimberly Teaney, 48, from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking,possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of suspected methadone,unlawful possession of suspected hydromorphone and possession of stolen property under $5000.

Windsor police are reminding the public that stolen property reports where there is no suspect can be made on-line on the Windsor Police Service website: https://www.police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Online-Crime-Reporting.aspx

Police say stolen goods are often traded to obtain illicit drugs and located by police during drug trafficking investigations. Without a police report, items believed to be stolen are often unidentifiable as stolen and as such, cannot be returned to the rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.